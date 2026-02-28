Iranian missile hit US Navy base in Bahrain amid Middle East tensions

A United States base in Bahrain came under missile strike on Saturday, marking an escalation in the Middle East tussle triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The attack targeted a site that serves as the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States, in Tehran on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

The missile strike was carried out in retaliation for the joint US and Israeli attack on Iran earlier in the day.

Reports based on satellite imagery indicated that the US Navy had moved several vessels away from its Bahrain base in recent days as tensions with Iran intensified.

Bahraini authorities confirmed that the area of Juffair, where the US naval headquarters is located, was hit. Residents were evacuated from nearby neighbourhoods as a precaution.

"The Ministry of Interior has begun evacuating citizens and residents in the Juffair area. We urge your cooperation with the relevant authorities," the ministry of interior said in a statement.

Following the missile strike, additional explosions were reported in Bahrain. Emergency sirens sounded across the capital, Manama, and footage circulating online showed smoke rising over parts of the city.

Blasts were also heard in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and Doha in Qatar, signalling a widening security threat across the Gulf region.

Qatar said it had intercepted two Iranian missiles. However, reports suggested that the Al Udeid base in the country does not currently host any US military assets.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s National Guard stated that no rise in radiation levels had been detected in Kuwaiti airspace or territorial waters, according to the state news agency.

Operation ‘Epic Fury’ The escalation comes after the United States and Israel launched what they described as pre-emptive strikes on Iran earlier in the day. The operation, named ‘Operation Epic Fury’, followed days of speculation about possible military action targeting Iran’s leadership.

Several explosions were reported near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 86-year-old leader was later moved to a secure location, according to reports.

US-Israel attack Iran: What we know so far The US-Israel-Iran conflict rapidly spread beyond Iran’s borders. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had launched a “first wave” of drones and missiles aimed at Israel. A nationwide alert was issued in Israel as the military said it was working to intercept the incoming fire. In Bahrain, authorities said a missile strike targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in the island nation. Witnesses reported hearing sirens and explosions in Kuwait, which hosts US Army Central, while blasts were also heard in Qatar.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates shut their airspace, and warning sirens rang out in Jordan. In the UAE capital, shrapnel from an attack killed one person, according to state media, marking the first known fatality in Iran’s counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and on Israel, two senior Houthi officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no formal statement from the group’s leadership.