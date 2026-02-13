Iran’s crackdown is now targeting its own politicians

Iran’s theocratic rulers are extending their clampdown beyond the streets and into the broader political sphere, targeting politicians who took a stand against the bloody crackdown on protesters. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivered a televised message this week (wsj)

At least seven members of Iran’s reformist movement—designed to change the Islamic Republic from within—were arrested in recent days, including its leader. The arrests come as the realization that Iranian security forces carried out one of the biggest waves of political killing in recent history creates fractures within the country’s political system. That has prompted many in the reformist camp to stake out much bolder positions against the regime, putting them at risk.

Members of the Reformist Front—an umbrella group for reformist parties and a key backer of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the last presidential election—broke ranks recently with the government’s official line that the deaths were the work of rioters and terrorists and condemned the killings.

“We declare our disgust and anger at those who ruthlessly and recklessly brought blood and dirt to the youth of this land,” Azar Mansouri, the leader of the Reformist Front, who has become increasingly critical of Iran’s rulers in recent years, said on Telegram. “No power, no justification, and no time can cleanse this great tragedy.”

In a separate post earlier this month, Mansouri said efforts to reform the regime from the inside had failed.

A few days later, on Feb. 8, she was arrested by members of the intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Reformist Front.

Iran’s mission at the United Nations in New York declined to comment. Fars News, affiliated with Iran’s IRGC, said the detained reformist politicians were part of a subversive ring aligned with the country’s enemies. Without naming the individuals, the report said they face accusations that include undermining national unity and planning to incite social and political forces against the Islamic Republic.

“Those who issue statements against the Islamic Republic from within are echoing the voices of the Zionist regime and America,” judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on social media after the arrests.

Two of the detained reformist leaders—Javad Emam, the Reformist Front’s spokesman and Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, the head of its political committee—were released on bail on Thursday, according to Iranian state media.

Iran’s reformist politicians typically find themselves on the opposite side of more conservative politicians, but they have historically worked within the system to try to ease restrictive social rules and reduce the concentration of power at the regime’s core. Their decision to speak out aggressively shows they feel their accommodative approach has reached its limits after regime forces killed thousands of protesters.

“These comments are important because of where they are happening,” said Omid Memarian, an Iran expert at DAWN, a Washington-based research and advocacy group. “These are government insiders, people who are close to the president.”

The crackdown on reformists leaves the government without voices to moderate the behavior of its hardcore rulers from within. That could make it harder to escape its continuing crisis, where inflexible positions around its nuclear program and social control are putting it under heavy pressure from external powers like the U.S. and Israel and widespread internal dissatisfaction that is only growing deeper.

Other prominent reformist politicians detained in recent days include Mohsen Aminzadeh, a former deputy foreign minister; and Ali Shakouri-Rad, a former lawmaker, according to official state media and reformist publications.

Shakouri-Rad was arrested after a recording of a speech in which he challenged the government’s version of events was published on Jomhuriyat, an opposition Telegram channel, and then was widely shared.

In the recording, Shakouri-Rad said he had told senior reformist politicians they should ask Iran’s 86-year-old supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, to resign and to transfer his authority to Pezeshkian.

“At this age, the leader may not be able to change his views, but he can say: I step aside,” he said in the recording. Shakouri-Rad also said he believes Pezeshkian was misled by security forces into accepting that protesters were responsible for the violence, according to the recording.

Some politicians closer to the center are also starting to openly challenge the underpinnings of the regime that has been run by Shiite clerics for nearly half a century. Hossein Marashi, who heads a pragmatist faction that typically focuses on economic reform and diplomacy to stabilize the Iranian system, said in a recent interview with reformist news agency KhabarOnline that the Islamic Republic should preserve its republican identity but that it doesn’t necessarily need to be based on Islam.