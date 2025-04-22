Menu Explore
Iran's foreign minister to visit China on April 23 to discuss bilateral relations

Reuters |
Apr 22, 2025 01:40 PM IST

Chinese foreign ministry said that the two sides will discuss bilateral ties and international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 at the invitation of China, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations and international and regional hot-spot issues of common concern, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

The visit is believed to have great significance for deepening political mutual trust between the two countries, Guo told reporters.

