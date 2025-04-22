Iran's foreign minister to visit China on April 23 to discuss bilateral relations

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 at the invitation of China, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations and international and regional hot-spot issues of common concern, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

The visit is believed to have great significance for deepening political mutual trust between the two countries, Guo told reporters.