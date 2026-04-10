'I'll be upset if you pay': Iran takes jibe at Hormuz blockade amid $2 million fee

As a fragile, two-week ceasefire holds between the United States and Iran, diplomacy is not just unfolding at negotiating tables — it is also playing out online, with Iranian missions across the globe responding to Washington’s pressure with humour. Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints, serving as the only sea link between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, Iranian embassies across the world have been posting sharp replies to repeated warnings and remarks from Donald Trump.

In one of the latest posts, the Iranian embassy in Tunis turned to cultural nuance to make a point about the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route now at the centre of the standoff. Track US-Iran war live updates.

“To all sailors: If you hear these phrases in the Strait of Hormuz, it’s called ta’arof in Iranian culture (Iranian politeness) — don’t take it literally,” the embassy said.

It followed up with a list of exaggerated courtesies: “Be our guest. You don’t have to pay every time. I’ll be upset if you pay. Let us pay for once! What money. If you pay, don’t come back!” The post was later deleted.