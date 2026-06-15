Iran's state media says 'forced American-Zionist enemy to end war' as officials confirm US peace deal

In a major update on the US-Iran conflict on Sunday, both parties and mediator Pakistan confirmed a deal to end hostilities has been agreed upon. The peace deal will be signed in Switzerland on Friday, June 19. Pedestrians walk past a poster showing the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, and the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 14. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

With the Iran war on the brink of ending, Iran's state media is touting it as a victory of the Islamic Republic. As soon as Iranian officials confirmed that hat a memorandum of understanding has been finalized, Iran's state-owned TV channels showed narratives of victory of Iran over the US and Israel.

Young Journalists Club, a state-affiliated news agency in Iran, described the deal as a victory, claiming that the "Islamic Republic of Iran officially forced the American-Zionist enemy to end the war on all fronts.”

Also read: Pakistan says US and Iran reach deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz | What is happening?

Fars News Agency, a semi-official news agency considered close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) provided more details of how Iran purportedly “forced” US to end the war on all fronts and lift the naval blockade on the country.

The agency reported and the New York Times later confirmed citing anonymous Iranian officials that Iran halted negotiations after the attack in Beirut earlier on Sunday. The West Asian country also threatened an attack on Israel following the Beirut strikes.

However, it was several last-minute concessions from Trump that made Iran halt the attack and continue the talks.

After the deal, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen after the deal is signed on June 19. “With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” Trump wrote.

Also read: When will Strait of Hormuz reopen? US-Iran peace deal raises hopes but shipping recovery may take time

Iranian Officials Confirm Details Of Deal Iran deputy foreign minister of legal and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed to Iranian media outlets that a memorandum for a peace deal to be signed on June 19 has been finalized between the US and Iran. Gharibabadi stated that though the full deal will take effect on Friday, two issues will " take effect immediately starting early this morning.”

"1. A permanent and immediate end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. 2. The lifting and termination of the naval blockade that the United States had imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.