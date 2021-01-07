e-paper
Ireland sees delivery of at least 470,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in Q1

Ireland sees delivery of at least 470,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses in Q1

Ireland, which has a population of 4.9 million, has confirmed orders for 360,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and for 110,000 doses of the rival Moderna vaccine, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTE radio.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:53 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Dublin
A woman wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of the empty city centre shopping street after the government imposed the highest level of restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Galway, Ireland.
A woman wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of the empty city centre shopping street after the government imposed the highest level of restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Galway, Ireland.(Reuters)
         

Ireland has secured commitments for the delivery of 470,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines before the end of March and hopes to secure “significant quantities” of doses of vaccines not yet approved, the health minister said on Thursday.

Ireland, which has a population of 4.9 million, has confirmed orders for 360,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and for 110,000 doses of the rival Moderna vaccine, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTE radio.

“It is my hope that we will also have significant quantities of AstraZeneca and possibly Johnson & Johnson as well” during the first quarter of the year, he said.

