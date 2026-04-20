Is Strait of Hormuz open or closed? Confusion amid firing, blockades and U-turns

The status of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical oil transit route, remains deeply uncertain, with shifting signals from Iran and the United States leaving global shipping effectively paralysed. Despite brief claims over the weekend that the waterway had reopened, fresh military threats, a continuing US naval blockade, and direct attacks on vessels have once again brought traffic to a halt.

A brief opening - then a swift shutdown

Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran.(AP)

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The confusion began on Saturday, April 18, after Iran's foreign minister announced that the strait was “completely open,” triggering a rush of ships attempting to exit the Persian Gulf. For a few hours, some vessels did make it through - more than 20 crossings were recorded on Saturday, the highest since early March.

But the window quickly slammed shut.

Iran reversed course after Washington insisted its blockade on Iranian shipping would remain in place. Tehran responded by reimposing restrictions, declaring that no ships would be allowed through while its own exports were choked.

“Iran is determined to maintain oversight and control over traffic,” its top security body said, effectively reinstating a closure.

Indian ships come under attack

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{{^usCountry}} The fragile situation deteriorated further after vessels came under direct attack. Two Indian ships were fired upon mid-transit, forcing them to retreat. In one case, armed boats approached a tanker near Iran’s coast and opened fire, prompting an emergency U-turn. Other vessels, hearing gunfire over radio channels, abandoned their journeys altogether. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fragile situation deteriorated further after vessels came under direct attack. Two Indian ships were fired upon mid-transit, forcing them to retreat. In one case, armed boats approached a tanker near Iran’s coast and opened fire, prompting an emergency U-turn. Other vessels, hearing gunfire over radio channels, abandoned their journeys altogether. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The British military also reported incidents involving Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats firing at a tanker and a projectile striking a container ship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The British military also reported incidents involving Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats firing at a tanker and a projectile striking a container ship. {{/usCountry}}

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By Sunday, observed crossings had dropped to zero, with at least 13 oil tankers turning back and many others choosing to remain anchored rather than risk passage.

Why Hormuz matters

The stakes are enormous. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a vital artery for global energy markets.

Now, millions of barrels of crude and liquefied natural gas are effectively stranded inside the Persian Gulf. Around 135 million barrels of oil are estimated to be stuck on tankers unable to exit.

Tankers and bulk carriers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz. (AP)

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The disruption threatens to deepen an already fragile global energy situation, with producers unwilling to ramp up output until existing shipments clear.

A blockade vs a bargaining chip

For the United States, the naval blockade is designed to squeeze Iran’s economy and force concessions in ongoing negotiations over its nuclear programme and regional activities.

For Iran, restricting access to Hormuz is a powerful countermeasure — one that can disrupt global markets and pressure Washington politically.

Iranian officials have made their position clear: if their ships cannot move freely, neither will anyone else’s.

Diplomacy falters, threats escalate

Donald Trump has said American negotiators will head to Islamabad for talks mediated by Pakistan, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. But Tehran has signalled it may skip the discussions, accusing Washington of making “unrealistic demands.”

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Trump has also escalated rhetoric, warning of strikes on Iranian infrastructure if a deal is not reached.

AH-64 Apaches flying above the Strait of Hormuz during a patrol. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Iran insists it will not give up its enriched uranium stockpile — one of the key sticking points in negotiations.

So, is the Strait open?

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While neither side has declared a formal, permanent closure, the combination of active military threats, direct attacks on ships, conflicting political signals, and the ongoing US blockade has rendered the waterway effectively unusable for commercial traffic.

Shipping companies are unwilling to risk vessels and crews in such volatile conditions, meaning the strait is, for now, functionally closed.

Also read: Trump says US seized Iranian-flagged vessel trying to breach blockade; Tehran vows ‘swift response’

What happens next

With the ceasefire between Iran and the US nearing expiry and negotiations uncertain, the situation remains highly volatile.

Any breakthrough in talks could reopen the strait quickly. But further escalation — especially more attacks at sea — risks pushing the region back into full-scale conflict.

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For now, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints remains in limbo — not officially shut, but too dangerous to use.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

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