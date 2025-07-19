‘Is this food or death?’: Hunger turns fatal as 32 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid centres

Amid the rubble and hunger of war-torn southern Gaza, desperation turned deadly on Saturday as at least 32 Palestinians were shot dead when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds scrambling for food near aid distribution points, according to witnesses and hospital officials. Palestinians gather at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 19, 2025. (AFP)

The chaos unfolded near centres run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US and Israeli-backed initiative launched in May as an alternative to the traditional UN-led relief network, which Israel accuses of being infiltrated by Hamas. The UN has categorically denied the claim.

While GHF says it has delivered millions of meals, Palestinian witnesses and local health authorities say hundreds have been killed by Israeli gunfire while simply trying to reach these food hubs. The four distribution centres are located in military-controlled zones.

Though Israeli troops are not stationed directly at the sites, they provide security from a distance. The military said Saturday’s firing involved only “warning shots” near Rafah after a group allegedly approached soldiers despite being warned to stay away. They said the incident occurred at night, when the site was closed.

GHF, in a statement, said no incident had taken place at its centres and reiterated, “We have repeatedly warned aid seekers not to travel to our sites overnight and early morning hours.”

Witnesses describe chaos and desperation in Gaza

In Teina, around 3 kilometres from a GHF centre near Khan Younis, Mahmoud Mokeimar was walking with a large group, mostly young men, toward the hub when bullets started flying.

“The occupation opened fire at us indiscriminately,” he told Associated Press, adding, “I saw at least three people lying motionless and many others wounded trying to run.”

Another witness, Akram Aker, said troops fired machine guns mounted on tanks and drones. The attack happened between 5 and 6 am, he said, even though GHF had instructed people not to come before 6 am due to military operations.

“They encircled us and started firing directly at us. I saw many people lying on the ground, bleeding,” said Aker

Sanaa al-Jaberi said gunfire erupted even after the site opened. “People broke into a run, and they shot at us,” she said. Holding up an empty bag, she added, “Is this food or death? Why? They don’t talk with us. They only shoot us.”

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis reported receiving 25 bodies. Seven more were killed in Shakoush, near another GHF site in Rafah, including one woman. Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the toll.

Dr Mohamed Saker, head of nursing at Nasser, said the hospital treated 70 wounded people, many shot in the head and chest. Supplies were so scarce that some patients, including a child, were treated on the floor. One boy was seen holding a blood bag aloft for someone on a stretcher.