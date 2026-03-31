Trump hints at ending Iran offensive, then shares video of massive explosion

The video, posted on Trump’s social media platform without any caption or context, shows multiple blasts lighting up the night sky, followed by raging fires and thick plumes of smoke. The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a video showing large-scale explosions, just as reports emerged of US-Israeli airstrikes targeting military infrastructure in Iran's Isfahan.

According to media reports, the strikes allegedly hit a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, a key Iranian city with an estimated population of 2.3 million. The city is also home to critical military and nuclear-linked infrastructure, including facilities believed to be tied to Iran’s nuclear programme and the Badr military airbase.

Recent intelligence assessments cited in reports also suggest that Iran may have relocated a significant portion of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, estimated at around 540 kg, to underground facilities in Isfahan.

Witness accounts cited in reports described a series of powerful secondary explosions following the initial strikes, with fireballs and shockwaves seen across large parts of the city.

US-Iran war rocks Middle East The development comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Washington and Tel Aviv intensifying their military posture against Tehran. Just a day earlier, Trump had warned of "widespread destruction" of Iran’s energy and nuclear infrastructure if a deal to end the ongoing conflict is not reached soon.

The raging conflict is threatening to cause economic damage around the world, with the near-closing of the Strait of Hormuz waterway choking supplies of energy, fertilizer and other critical commodities.

The United Arab Emirates issued multiple alerts overnight, and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reported interceptions of drones and missiles.

The Kuwaiti crude carrier Al-Salmi was attacked by Iran in an anchorage area of a Dubai port, Kuwait Petroleum Corp said in a statement. There were no injuries reported among the crew, KPC added, though the assault may have resulted in an “oil spill in the surrounding waters.”