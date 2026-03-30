India assures welfare of Indian seafarers, students in Middle East; missions working 24/7 to provide assistance

India on Monday said that particular attention is being given to the welfare of Indian seafarers as the conflict in the Gulf region entered its second month. A senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officer assured that that the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region remains the utmost priority and added that MEA continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the region. (PIB)

A senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officer assured that the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region remains the utmost priority and added that MEA continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the region.

Addressing an interministerial briefing, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) from the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian missions continue to provide support and assistance to Indian crew members on vessels across the region.

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"Our missions are in continuous contact with the Indian crew members on vessels across the region to provide support including extending consular assistance, facilitating communication with their families in India and facilitating requests to return to India. "

With exam cycles hindered due to the conflict, Mahajan underlined how the welfare of Indian students in the Gulf countries is being accorded high priority and that the government is making every effort to see that students' academic year is not impacted.

"Our missions are in regular touch and are actively coordinating with the local authorities, Indian schools in the region, concerned boards national testing agency. CBSE has already notified the assessment scheme for the declaration of results of class 10 and 12 in the region. Academic concerns, particularly those related to CBSE, ICSE, Kerala boards and JEE and NEET exams, are being addressed through regular outreach to parents and students", he said.

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On the safety, security and welfare of the large Indian community in the region, he said that the dedicated special control room to assist Indian nationals and their families remains operational and that Indian missions and posts are working round the clock to provide assistance.

Also at the briefing, a senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday that all Indian seafarers and ships operating in the Persian Gulf region are remain safe and there has been no report of any incident in the past 24 hours.

Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Rajesh Kumar Sinha stated that all Indian vessels and crew are currently being closely monitored, and 8 sailors returned safely to India in the last 24 hours."18 Indian ships in the Persian Gulf with 485 seafarers are all safe. No maritime incidents reported in the last 24 hours," Sinha said.

He added that ports across states are operating smoothly without congestion. "Two LPG carriers with 94,000 metric tonnes are expected to dock at Mumbai and New Mangalore ports on March 31 and April 1," he informed.

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He later added that India continues to ensure an uninterrupted maritime operation and energy supply."

We are maintaining continuous coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector," he said.