e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Islamabad under partial seige over anti-France protest by extremists

Islamabad under partial seige over anti-France protest by extremists

Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan of controversial cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi organised the protest march on the Murree Road of the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday

world Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Islamabad
Hundreds of protestors of an extremist religious group on Monday laid partial siege to the national capital to denounce the publication of blasphemous cartoons in a French magazine
Hundreds of protestors of an extremist religious group on Monday laid partial siege to the national capital to denounce the publication of blasphemous cartoons in a French magazine (AP)
         

Hundreds of protestors of an extremist religious group on Monday laid partial siege to the national capital to denounce the publication of blasphemous cartoons in a French magazine and force the government to expel the French ambassador.

Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) of controversial cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi organised the protest march on the Murree Road of the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Riot police had to resort to teargas shelling against the stone-pelting TLP protesters who successfully reached the Faizabad interchange connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad, where they launched their sit-in.

Though Rizvi did not join them at the sit-in but his representatives were leading the protestors who refused to move away until the basic demand to send back the French envoy was fulfilled.

The TLP first came to limelight in 2017 when it protested against some changes in the oath of elected representatives and organised about a three-week long sit-in at Faizabad, paralyzing life in Islamabad.

The TLP lifted the siege when then Pakistan Muslim League(N) government led by Nawaz Sharif fired its law minister.

The then opposition leader Imran Khan had supported the TLP demand as he was trying to topple the PML-N government. However, now he faces a similar dilemma, showing that extremists are a threat to everyone, sources said

Like it has done in the past, the Islamabad administration reacted by sealing the Red Zone, having important offices, and blocked all roads leading to the diplomatic enclave, housing foreign missions.

So far none of the government representatives tried to broker a deal with the protestors.

Last night, police and protesters clashed for hours, leaving several people injured. Police claimed to have arrested about 200 protestors.

Mobile service remained suspended in Rawalpindi region and Islamabad while the internet was slow, making communication difficult, local print and electronic continued to ignore the protest.

Rizvi is considered a controversial cleric and was arrested for asking army troops to rebel against the army chief. He spent several months in jail before being released in May 2019.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In