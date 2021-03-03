Israel allocates $60 million to build first quantum computer
- The new project is part of Israel’s 1.25 billion shekel national initiative to build up quantum proficiency. W
Israel is seeking to build its first quantum computer, joining a global race for one of the world’s most important emerging technologies.
The Ministry of Defense and Innovation Authority are taking bids from multinational companies, Israeli businesses and universities for a 198 million-shekel ($60 million) project to build a computer with 30 to 40 qubits, according to Aviv Zeevi, vice president at the Authority’s Technological Infrastructure Division. He expects the winner of the tender to begin work before the end of the year.
“We want to be in the game,” Zeevi said. “We need to be at least at a reasonable level to be able to develop” varying kinds of hardware and software associated with quantum computers.
Rather than storing information in binary 0s or 1s, like classical computers, a quantum computer’s qubits can be both 0 and 1 simultaneously, which translates into an exponential edge in computing power. In 2019, Google said that its quantum computer solved a problem in minutes that would take the fastest supercomputer about 10,000 years.
The new project is part of Israel’s 1.25 billion shekel national initiative to build up quantum proficiency. While scientists say practical, widespread applications for quantum computers are still years away, countries like China, the U.S. and Germany are devoting large sums to figure out how to master this technology.
Israel is a tech powerhouse that’s home to several dozen so-called unicorns, or privately owned tech firms worth over $1 billion. But there are only a handful of quantum computing startups, such as the software firm Classiq Technologies and Quantum Machines, which develops hardware and software for quantum computers.
The government initiative “is a massive first step,” said Itamar Sivan, chief executive officer of Quantum Machines. “Our hope is that with continued investments we can grow the burgeoning quantum ecosystem here.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to African nations pick up speed
- So far Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Angola and Congo also have received their first vaccine doses via Covax, with several other countries including Mali, Senegal, Malawi and Uganda set to receive them this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SOS call to local paper saves 81 Rohingya at sea, but no country to take them in
- While the boat has been located, the fate of the passengers remains far from certain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China kicks off its politically significant annual Parliament season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel allocates $60 million to build first quantum computer
- The new project is part of Israel’s 1.25 billion shekel national initiative to build up quantum proficiency. W
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia makes vaccination must and other criteria for Haj 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea measures to stem Covid-19 worsen abuses, hunger, says UN expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India led the world in internet shutdowns in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus variant found in South Africa paves way for better vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says needs to work with international partners on travel restart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interim UK study finds one dose of Covid-19 shots reduces hospitalisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Gates bet on electric motor startup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci presents his personal 3D model of Covid-19 virus to Smithsonian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask mandate implementation was patchy in Texas, now locals concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London mayor Sadiq Khan tightens emission rules, buses stare at heavy fines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox