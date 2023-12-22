Israel blows up ‘subterranean Gaza city’. This is where Oct 7 attack was planned

Israel blew up what it said was a “subterranean terror city” underneath a central Gaza City square that was used to plot the October 7 massacre. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that it had discovered “terrorist infrastructure” below Palestine Square in the city centre. There were lengthy tunnels, hiding places and offices belonging to Hamas’ senior military and political leaders in the city, Israel said as it showed a series of explosions destroying the underground infrastructure. Israel-Hamas War: A member of the Israeli army operates in a location given as Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza strip.(Reuters)

Israel had earlier said that it secured control of Hamas’ “elite quarter” in Gaza City from which Hamas leaders operated. The complex has been described as a “centre of power for Hamas’s military and political wing” before. At least 600 Hamas fighters have been killed in the operation, the IDF said, adding, “Palestine Square was a centre of Hamas’ military rule and is surrounded by buildings that served as command and control centres, terror tunnel shafts and strategic buildings belonging to the organisation."

Hamas’ infrastructure was embedded in the area along with shops, residential buildings and a school for deaf children. This network was also used by Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif to direct the October 7 mascara in Israel which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

This comes as Israel and Hamas have failed to reach an agreement on hostage release as some 129 captives are still being held in Gaza.

Israel has retaliated against Hamas by bombarding Gaza from the air, imposing a siege and launching a ground offensive in which more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Gaza residents have been driven from their homes as the UN warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. The World Food Programme said that half of Gaza's population is starving and only 10% of the food required has entered Gaza.