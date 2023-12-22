close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel blows up ‘subterranean Gaza city’. This is where Oct 7 attack was planned

Israel blows up ‘subterranean Gaza city’. This is where Oct 7 attack was planned

ByMallika Soni
Dec 22, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel had earlier said that it secured control of Hamas’ “elite quarter” in Gaza City from which Hamas leaders operated.

Israel blew up what it said was a “subterranean terror city” underneath a central Gaza City square that was used to plot the October 7 massacre. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that it had discovered “terrorist infrastructure” below Palestine Square in the city centre. There were lengthy tunnels, hiding places and offices belonging to Hamas’ senior military and political leaders in the city, Israel said as it showed a series of explosions destroying the underground infrastructure.

Israel-Hamas War: A member of the Israeli army operates in a location given as Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza strip.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: A member of the Israeli army operates in a location given as Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza strip.(Reuters)

Israel had earlier said that it secured control of Hamas’ “elite quarter” in Gaza City from which Hamas leaders operated. The complex has been described as a “centre of power for Hamas’s military and political wing” before. At least 600 Hamas fighters have been killed in the operation, the IDF said, adding, “Palestine Square was a centre of Hamas’ military rule and is surrounded by buildings that served as command and control centres, terror tunnel shafts and strategic buildings belonging to the organisation."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read more: UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza aid; US abstains

Hamas’ infrastructure was embedded in the area along with shops, residential buildings and a school for deaf children. This network was also used by Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif to direct the October 7 mascara in Israel which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

This comes as Israel and Hamas have failed to reach an agreement on hostage release as some 129 captives are still being held in Gaza.

Israel has retaliated against Hamas by bombarding Gaza from the air, imposing a siege and launching a ground offensive in which more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Gaza residents have been driven from their homes as the UN warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. The World Food Programme said that half of Gaza's population is starving and only 10% of the food required has entered Gaza.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out