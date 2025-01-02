Israel claims strike on Gaza eliminated Hamas Internal Security Forces chief Hassam Shahwan

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said Israeli Air Force (IAF) has killed the head of Palestinian militant outfit Hamas' Internal Security Forces, Hammas Shahwan, in a strike on the Khan Yunis Humanitarian area on the Gaza strip. The Israeli military has been conducting strategic strikes on the Gaza strip, during which they eliminated Hassam Shahwan(REUTERS)

Israel has been conducting several intelligence-based military strikes on the Gaza strip targeting Hamas operatives. Hammas Shahwan was “eliminated” in the Humanitarian area in Khan Yunis, according to the IDF.

In their statement, posted on microblogging platform X, the IDF said, “The Head of Hamas Internal Security Forces in southern Gaza, the terrorist Hassam Shahwan, was eliminated by the IAF in an intelligence-based strike in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.”

They also claimed that Shahwan had been responsible for developing “intelligence assessments” in partnership with the Hamas' military wing to plan attacks on the IDF in Gaza.

The IDF in its statement also claimed that the Hamas Internal Security Forces had carried out violent interrogations of people and suppressed dissent within Gaza.

Israeli attacks on Hamas

Earlier this week, IDF had also confirmed that a drone strike had killed Hamas' Nukhba platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah. According to the IDF, Sabah was responsible for leading an attack at the Kibbutz Nir Oz, an Israeli settlement, on October 7, 2023.

On December 30, 2024, the IDF had also confirmed the death of six Hamas members who had participated in the October 7 attack.

Rasem Judeh, a Hamas company commander in the Jabaliya region, who reportedly played a direct role in the October 7 attack was also killed along with four Hamas commanders and five others affiliated with the group, reported news agency ANI.

The IDF confirmed on Sunday that they are questioning the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza for his involvement in “terrorist activities” after a raid that led to 240 alleged Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives being detained.