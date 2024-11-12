‘Israel committing genocide’: Saudi prince's harshest remark on Gaza conflict

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sharply condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called its action in the war-torn region a 'genocide'. It marks one of the harshest public remarks by Saudi on the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Israel has been constantly denying the allegations of genocide in Gaza.(AFP)

The Saudi prince who according to BBC, was speaking at a summit of Muslim and Arab leaders, also criticised Israeli strikes on Lebanon and Iran, further intensifying his condemnation of Israel’s military operations in the region.

Salman also issued a warning to Israel, urging it not to escalate attacks on Iranian territory, BBC reported.

At the summit, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader joined other regional leaders in calling for a complete Israeli withdrawal from both the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel has been constantly denying the allegations of genocide, maintaining that its military actions are aimed at targeting the terror group Hamas.

The summit also saw leaders denouncing Israel’s repeated attacks on UN staff and facilities in Gaza.

Israel’s recent move to pass legislation banning the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) from operating in Israel and East Jerusalem, accusing the agency of collaborating with Hamas, also came under fire.

This development has raised concerns internationally, with the US and UK expressing alarm over the restrictions it places on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Saudi govt also condemns world's failure to end Gaza conflict

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, also condemned the international community’s failure to end the conflict, accusing Israel of causing widespread starvation in Gaza.

“Where the international community has primarily failed is in stopping the immediate conflict and ending Israel’s aggression,” he said.

The ongoing war in Gaza began after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 43,400 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Amidst the regional tensions, attention also turned to the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Gulf leaders, who maintain strong relations with the former US president, see his negotiating skills and affinity for deal-making as key to resolving conflicts in the region.