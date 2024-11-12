Who is Louise Watt? Taiwan in panic mode as journalist stirs uproar with ‘very serious’ comments against Trump

Following Donald Trump's presidential win in the US, a journalist in Taiwan dubbed the President-elect as a “convicted felon”, causing an uproar in the island nation, which is facing conflict with China over its disputed political status. The US has been playing the role of Taiwan's most significant ally, but Trump, during his campaign, claimed that Taipei was stealing Washington's semiconductor industry and suggested that it should pay the US in exchange for its defense.(AP/X)

The video of the journalist, Louise Watt, was taken down by a state-funded English-language broadcaster in Taiwan after the Taipei government termed the incident as “very serious.”

Taiwan has publicly congratulated Trump on his win, joining other governments worldwide in attempting to support the incoming US administration.

What's Trump's stand on Taiwan?

The US has been playing the role of Taiwan's most significant ally, but Trump, during his campaign, claimed that Taipei was stealing Washington's semiconductor industry and suggested that it should pay the US in exchange for its defense.

“They want us to protect, and they want protection. They don't pay us money for the protection, you know. The mob makes you pay money, right? But with these countries that we protect, I got hundreds of billions of dollars from NATO countries that were never paying us,” Trump stated during his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast.

What exactly Louise Watt said about Trump?

Speaking in front of the camera in the United States, TaiwanPlus correspondent Watt last week stated that “the US is either going to vote in its first female president or its first convicted felon.”

In a video that Taiwanese network TVBS released and that AFP saw, Watt remarked, “Well America looks like it’s chosen the felon.”

Following his statement, Taiwan Culture Minister Li Yuan informed that TaiwanPlus has removed the video to TaiwanPlus after being told that “this issue is very serious.”

Also Read: Donald Trump back in White House: World leaders who win and lose from his return

TaiwanPlus issues statement

On Monday, TaiwanPlus's management organisation, the Public Television Service Foundation, stated that the network had “humbly reviewed its operational procedures” in response to the report.

A “self-discipline” committee will meet this week to “discuss the matter,” according to the foundation.

TaiwanPlus shows videos on cable television, YouTube, and its website. According to the foundation, over 90% of its viewers originate from other countries.

TaiwanPlus first appeared in US hotels in 2023 in important cities that are “frequented by political and economic elites, such as Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle,” the foundation said.