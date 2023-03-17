Israel records 2 cases of unidentified new Covid variant: What we know so far

Israel's health ministry confirmed two cases of unidentified Covid variants, according to a report in Haaretz. The variant may be a combination of the BA.1 (Omicron) and BA.2 variants, the report claimed adding that the cases were found out after patients underwent an RT-PCR test upon landing at Ben-Gurion International airport. New Covid Variant In Israel:The variant may be a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and BA.2 variants.(Representational)

The patients had developed symptoms like fever, headaches, and muscle aches, the health ministry was quoted as saying, and are in their 30s.

Israel's Covid boss, Professor Salman Zarka said as per the report that the linking of two viruses is a common phenomenon which happens because of the presence of two viruses in the same cell. Explaining the process, the professor said that the two viruses multiply and exchange genetic material after which a new virus is formed.

This comes as Omicron cases have been declining in Israel but BA.2 infections continue to rise, the report said. Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the country's health minister Nitzan Horowitz amid a spike in Covid cases, the report said, after which the premier ordered strict following of mark policy in closed spaces urging people to get vaccinated with three doses.

This week 6,310 people tested positive for Covid in Israel of which 335 patients in serious condition and 151 are on the respirator, the report said.

