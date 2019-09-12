Israel denies planting spying devices in Washington DC

world

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz denied a media report that Israel had planted listening devices in Washington DC

“Israel doesn’t carry out any espionage operations in the US,” Katz said. “The US and Israel share a large amount of intelligence information and work together to prevent threats and the strengthening of security of both countries.”

Politico reported on Thursday, citing three former US officials, that the US came to the conclusion within the last two years that Israel was probably responsible for putting cell-phone surveillance devices near the White House and other locations in Washington DC.

Israel was embroiled in an espionage case in the US decades ago. Jonathan Pollard, a former US navy intelligence analyst, was convicted of passing classified information to Israel and served 30 years in prison before being paroled in 2015.

