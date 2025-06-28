‘Israel had no choice but to run to daddy'; Iran jabs Trump over Khamenei remark, says will 'end delusion'

Hours after United States President Donald Trump slammed Iran for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's victory speech, the country responded with a veiled jibe at Trump's intervention. Araghchi said that Iran knew its worth and valued its independence.(AFP)

Iran said that Israel had no choice “but to run to “daddy”” to avoid being “flattened” by Iranian missiles.

"The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to "Daddy" to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults," Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbad Araghchi posted on X.

He said that while the complexity of Iranians was famously known through their carpets, the basic premise of their people was “simple and straightforward”. Araghchi said that Iran knew its worth and valued its independence, adding that the country would never allow anyone to determine their destiny.

Araghchi also addressed Trump directly, saying that if the US President was sincere about a deal, he would need to “put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader”.

The Iranian foreign minister further warned that the country would not hesitate to unveil its “real capabilities”, which would end "delusion about the power of Iran".

‘I knew exactly where he was sheltered’: Trump tears into Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Araghchi's statements came hours after United States President Donald Trump slammed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declaring victory in the war against Israel.

Khamenei, during his speech, also said that Trump had “exaggerated events in unusual ways”, adding that Iran's retaliation had dealt “a severe slap to the face of America”.

Responding to Khamenei's statement, Trump said that the Supreme Leader had “blatantly and foolishly” claimed that Iran had won the war with Israel. Trump said that Khamenei knew his statement “was a lie”.

The US President further alleged that he knew “exactly” where Khamenei was sheltered, adding that he did not let Israel and the US armed forces to “terminate his life”. "I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also claimed that he had urged Israel to take back “a very large group of planes” sent towards Tehran. He issued a warning to Iran, saying the country would have to get back into the “World Order flow”, otherwise things would get worse for them.