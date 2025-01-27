Israel hostage families thank Donald Trump, urge release of all Gaza captives

The families of four Israeli hostages freed from Gaza under a truce deal called on Sunday for the release of all those still held in the Palestinian territory. Demonstrators raise placards and chant slogans during a protest calling for the release of hostages held captive in Gaza since the October 7, 2024 attack by Palestinian militants, in front of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv on January 25, 2025.(AFP)

Delivering a statement a day after their loved one returned to Israel, the families also thanked US President Donald Trump whose administration has been involved in securing the Gaza truce and hostage release deal even before he entered office on Monday.

Yoni Levy, whose daughter Naama Levy was one of the four hostages brought back on Saturday, said that "Naama is safe with us now, but the fight hasn't ended."

The four, all women soldiers, were freed by armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad after more than 15 months of captivity, in exchange for 200 prisoners in Israeli custody, nearly all Palestinian.

The hospital near Tel Aviv where the four former hostages were being treated said they were in a "stable" condition.

Sasha Ariev, sister of released hostage Karina Ariev, said: "A very special thanks goes to President Trump."

"You made this deal possible, after so many months where it felt like all hope was gone."

Orly Gilboa, the mother of Daniella Gilboa, said her daughter "had suffered in captivity".

Eli Albag, the father of Liri Albag, thanked those Israeli ministers who voted to approve the deal while lambasting those who opposed it, saying "the people will make you pay for it".

"I despise you," he said.

Ministers from two far-right parties in Israel's ruling coalition as well as two cabinet members from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party voted against the agreement.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal, which began on January 19, provides for the freeing of 33 hostages -- women, children, men over 50 and those who are injured or sick -- in exchange for 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Future phases of the ceasefire and the fate of those hostages not on the list of 33 will be the subject of further negotiations.

During Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, militants seized 251 hostages, with 87 still in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed as dead.

The body of an Israeli soldier killed in the 2014 Gaza war and two other civilians held for years before the attack are also part of the ceasefire deal.