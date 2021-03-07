Israel in final phase of easing of coronavirus lockdown
Israel has opened most of its economy as part of its final phase of lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, some of them in place since September.
Bars and restaurants, event halls, sporting events, hotels and all primary and secondary education may reopen to the public on Sunday, with some restrictions on entry and capacity. The move comes after months of government-imposed shutdowns.
The Israeli government approved the easing of limitations Saturday night, including the reopening of the main international airport to a limited number of incoming passengers each day.
Most large public activities, including dining at restaurants, are available to people vaccinated against the coronavirus. Israel has sped ahead with its immunization campaign. Over 52% of its population has received one dose and almost 40% have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of the highest rates in the world.
Israel has confirmed at least 799,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 5,856 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals rush in with shovels after mountain made of gold-rich ores found in Congo
- A video was widely shared on social media in which dozens of villagers were seen using shovels and other tools to dig ores on a mountain to extract gold.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel's bloc slumps in polls on German Covid-19 woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions, says Prez Rouhani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel in final phase of easing of coronavirus lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US must work with allies to counter Beijing's military threat: Analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump wants top Republican fundraising organizations to stop using his likeness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy mulls tighter restrictions at least on weekends to check virus spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China exports spike to new high after Covid-19, electronics, textile contribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says willing to engage with all parties to ease Myanmar situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of protesters on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' remembering 2019 Easter bombings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shake off any remaining ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
- Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria
- Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea, US to start scaled-back combined exercise this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox