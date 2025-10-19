Israeli airstrike reported in Rafah amid fragile Gaza ceasefire

Israel launched an attack on Gaza, Reuters and other news portals reported on Sunday, citing Israeli Channel 12, amid tensions over the fragile ceasefire that hung by a thread as the US accused Palestinian outfit Hamas of planning an attack in the disputed territory. A drone view shows heavy machinery operating around a destroyed residential neighbourhood, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Gaza City(REUTERS)

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported Gaza strike.

Some unconfirmed reports said that Israel launched airstrikes in Rafah. The Times of Israel reported that the airstrike was a response to an “attack” by “terror operatives” in the Gaza Strip on Israeli forces in Rafah.

On Friday, several terror operatives emerged from a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on Israeli troops, according to the IDF, with no injuries caused in that incident.

Reports of the Israeli strike in Gaza came shortly after Palestinian militant outfit Hamas denied US statement that cited credible reports to allege that the an “imminent attack" on Gazans and a subsequent ceasefire violation is being planned by the group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Saturday that the war in Gaza would not be over until Hamas was disarmed and the Palestinian territory demilitarised.

His warning came as Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, handed over the remains of two further hostages on Saturday night under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu on Saturday announced that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice, adding its reopening will depend on Hamas handing over the bodies of deceased hostages.

Netanyahu's statement came shortly after the Palestinian embassy in Egypt announced that the Rafah crossing, the main gateway for Gazans to leave and enter the enclave, would reopen on Monday for entry into Gaza.

The US State Department said on Saturday it informed countries involved in the Gaza peace agreement that an attack by Hamas is being planned against Palestinians and that it would be a “grave” violation of the ceasefire deal.

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts,” according to a release Saturday by the State Department that shared no details of the “credible reports” it cited.

“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the statement said.

Responding to the US State Department statement, Hamas said such allegations were false, Reuters reported.