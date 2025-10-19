Gaza ceasefire at risk? Israel speaks of ‘Phase 2’ amid blame game over truce violations

On October 10, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, bringing the two-year-long war to a much-needed pause. However, with the hostage exchange now complete, trouble seems to be on the horizon for the truce. According to Gaza's civil defence, Israeli forces on Friday killed 11 civilians in Gaza after a tank shell was fired Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.(Bloomberg)

Earlier on Saturday, the US reported that it had "credible information" that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was planning an attack on Gazans. While Hamas has rejected this claim, the State Department issued a stark warning and action if Hamas were to violate the truce.

Among the 11 killed were seven children and three women who could have been warned prior to the shelling, said spokesperson Mahmoud Basal.

Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the Gaza war will “truly end” once Hamas has been disarmed, hinting at a ‘Phase B’ of the Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Here's a look at the recent developments:

Bibi speaks of 'Phase 2'

Speaking to Israel's Channel 14, the Likud leader reiterated that the war will only end with the disarming of Hamas.

"Phase B also involves the disarming of Hamas or more precisely, the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, following the stripping of Hamas of its weapons," said Netanyahu.

"When that is successfully completed, hopefully in an easy way, but if not, in a hard way, then the war will end," he added further.

Netanyahu's latest remark comes after Hamas released the bodies of 10 hostages. Another two bodies were handed over to Israel on Saturday.

During the hostage exchange, US president Donald Trump said that Israel has his 'support' to resume the war if Hamas did not return all of the captives.

However, despite all hostages now released, Israel seems to be gearing up to resume its offensive.

Notably, before the ceasefire came into effect, far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that Israel should continue its operation into Gaza once all hostages have been released and returned.

“Immediately after the hostages return home, the state of Israel will continue to strive with all its might for the true eradication of Hamas and the genuine disarmament of Gaza, so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel,” Smotrich said in a post on X, ahead of the ceasefire.

Blame game over truce violations

As per Palestinian reports and statements from the Gaza civil defence, Israeli forces have continued to fire and shell at Palestinians in Gaza during the ceasefire.

Based on statements from Palestinian officials, it has been reported that the Israeli army has conducted at least 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since October 10. Due to these violations, at least 38 people have been killed and 143 injured.

“These violations have included crimes of direct gunfire against civilians, deliberate shelling and targeting, and the arrest of a number of civilians, reflecting the occupation’s continued policy of aggression despite the declared end of the war,” reads the statement issued by Gaza's media office.

Meanwhile, Israel has also accused Hamas of violating the truce due to crossings of the “yellow line”.

Rafah border closing triggers mistrust

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been ordered to stay closed by Netanyahu "indefinitely. This decision comes amid growing mistrust between Israel and Hamas over the handing over of the remains of hostages.

While the Palestinian embassy stated the border would reopen on Monday for entry into Gaza, the Israeli government has issued a contradictory statement.

Also Read | Israel keeps Rafah border shut: Why is the crossing crucial for Gazans?

Rafah crossing is a crucial border, especially during the war, as all humanitarian aid and hostage exchanges have been carried out through this border with Egypt.

If Israel enforces its order to keep the border closed, humanitarian aid will once again become restricted in the famine struck strip.

Can the ceasefire hold?

As many stated at the start of the truce, the duration of the ceasefire will depend on the intent of the both rival states, especially Israel, which was the first to break the ceasefire in March 2025 and resumed the war.

Furthermore, with Trump's backing, the Netanyahu-led government is more likely to push for their operation into the Gaza Strip. However, if Trump really wants that Nobel Peace prize next year, he might find a way to end this war for good and call for the withdrawal of all Israeli troops in the Palestinian territory.