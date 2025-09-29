Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Netanyahu apologises to Qatari PM for Doha attack in call from White House: Report

Sept 29, 2025 10:18 pm IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday apologised to Qatari PM for Doha attack in call from White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reportedly apologised to Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for Doha attack in call from White House.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu apologised to Al Thani (R) for violating Qatari sovereignty in the September 9 strike on Doha. (AFP)
Netanyahu, who is being hosted at the White House by US President Donald Trump, spoke to Al Thani over a phone call for several minutes, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Netanyahu reportedly apologised to Al Thani for violating Qatar's sovereignty in the September 9 strike on Doha, expressing regret over the killing of a Qatari security guard in the attack.

The apology gains significance against the backdrop of Netanyahu's meeting with Trump amid the ongoing effort to finalise a peace deal to end the war in Gaza and release the hostages held by Hamas.

Since the Israeli strike, Qatar had been refusing to mediate negotiations with Hamas.

Meanwhile, a Qatari technical team is also present at the White House, Reuters reported, citing a source briefed on the talks between the US President and Israeli PM.

This is a developing story. We will update with further developments.

