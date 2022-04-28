Israel PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail
The family of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the mail for the second time this week, the police said Thursday.
According to an Israeli official familiar with the matter, the target of the threats was Bennett's 17-year-old son. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Officials have not said who might be behind the threats.
Bennett, who leads a small nationalist party, has come under heavy criticism from Israeli hard-liners who accuse him of abandoning his ideology. In 1995, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish ultranationalist opposed to his peacemaking attempts with the Palestinians.
Also, tensions have been heightened with the Palestinians recently following a series of deadly Palestinian attacks in Israeli cities, Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.
In a nationwide speech marking Israel's Holocaust memorial day, Bennett lamented the deep polarization in Israeli society as he warned his citizens against letting internal divisions tear society apart.
“My brothers and sisters, we cannot, we simply cannot allow the same dangerous gene of factionalism dismantle Israel from within,” Bennett said in Wednesday night's ceremony, broadcast on national TV.
Bennett’s speech, coming on one of Israel’s most solemn days of the year, came in a deeply personal context. On Tuesday, his family received the first letter with a live bullet and a death threat. Israeli authorities tightened security around the premier and his family and were investigating.
That prompted his son oldest son Yoni to write on Instagram how upsetting the episode had been.
“It’s just sad to see that real people write such horrible things,” he said. “To think that he lives and breathes like me but has a brain that was created by the devil is crazy.”
Israeli media said Yoni, who is 17, was the target of Thursday's threats.
Police have said they are investigating both incidents. They have placed a gag order on the investigations and released few details.
Bennett leads a narrow coalition that recently lost its parliamentary majority. His government is made up of eight parties that have little in common beyond their shared animosity to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Netanyahu, now the opposition leader, has worked hard to deepen divisions within the coalition.
Bennett’s government was formed after four inconclusive elections, underscoring the fissures in society over key issues, including the conflict with the Palestinians and relations between religious and secular Jews.
-
Relief for second Indian-Malaysian condemned to death by Singapore
Datchinamurthy was arrested in 2011 and convicted of trafficking about 45 grams (1.6 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. Fellow Malaysian Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was also on death row for over a decade before he was hanged on Wednesday. Singapore's government says its use of the death penalty for drug crimes is made clear when people enter the country.
-
Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid vaccine in children under 6
US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years. Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and most countries.
-
Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of virus rules
Beijing on Thursday locked down some communities, moved several schools online and suspended gatherings in public spaces in a scramble to prevent a Shanghai-like large-scale Covid outbreak in the Chinese capital. The city reported 50 Covid cases for April 27, pushing the caseload to around 150 so far, amid ongoing mass nucleic acid testing of the vast majority of Beijing's 22 million residents by Saturday.
-
UK minister allegedly watched porn while sitting in House of Commons
Britain's governing Conservative Party has called for an investigation into the case of a senior minister allegedly watching pornography on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's' cell phone while sitting in the House of Commons. The party's chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, has asked that the matter be referred to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, according to a statement from his spokesperson. The call for an investigation comes amid a wave of controversy about sexual harassment and misogyny in Westminster.
-
Canada lawmakers vote to label Russia’s acts in Ukraine as ‘genocide’
Canada's House of Commons on Wednesday unanimously voted to adopt a motion accusing the Russian government of committing “acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people”. “This is a tool to say that the conflict in Ukraine is not over, that the support we've been providing has not been enough and we need to do more for the people of Ukraine,” mP Heather McPherson said, according to the CBC News.
