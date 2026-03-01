Israel releases fresh footage of strike at 'heart of Iran' after Khamenei's death

In a post on X, the IDF said, “WATCH: For the first time since the start of Operation 'Roaring Lion', the IAF is striking targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran. Over the past day, the IAF conducted large-scale strikes to establish aerial superiority and pave the path to Tehran.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday released the video of an airstrike in the "heart of Iran", after its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed.

Israel also killed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian Chief of Staff of the armed forces.

In a post on X, the IDF said, “ELIMINATED: Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian Chief of Staff of the armed forces. Additionally, the IDF struck & eliminated 7 members of the top Iranian security leadership in Tehran and 40 senior commanders.”

The IDF then further struck two fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff.

In a post on X, the IDF said, “STRUCK: Two F5 and F4 fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff. The strike was conducted to degrade the Iranian Air Force's activities and to further expand the degradation of their aerial defense.”

The IDF then said that Iran produces dozens of ballistic missiles per month with a clear acceleration in its recovery pace.

In a post on X, it said, “The Iranian Regime's Plan for the Destruction of Israel: A Sharp Acceleration in the Regime's Missile Production Capabilities. Currently, the regime produces dozens of ballistic missiles per month with a clear acceleration in its recovery pace--an attempt to produce ~8,000 missiles by 2027. In addition, the regime is investing significant efforts in fortifying its underground production infrastructure. The possession of missiles by a regime that has declared its intent to destroy Israel constitutes an existential threat.”

Meanwhile, an impact from an Iranian ballistic missile strike has killed at least four people and injured about 20 others in Israel's Beit Shemesh, 30km (19 miles) west of Jerusalem, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Israel's army said in a statement on Telegram that search and rescue forces, together with medical teams and a helicopter for casualty evacuation, are operating at the impact site. (ANI)