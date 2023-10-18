News / World News / Israel shares before-after footage of Gaza hospital: 'No walls damaged'

Israel shares before-after footage of Gaza hospital: 'No walls damaged'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 18, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Israel said according to their intelligence, the rockets were fired from near the hospital targetting Israel, but they fell on the hospital.

The Israeli Defense Forces on Wednesday released a detailed probe into the Gaza hospital attack and put forth various evidence showing that it was not done by them and also suggested that the number of casualties from the explosion has been inflated. Citing aerial footage analysis, the Israel Army said nearby buildings suffered no structural damage or cratering which would have been seen in case of any aerial munition. Hamas reacted immediately after the explosion and Israel said it was not possible to know what happened within such a short period of time.

Israel shared before-after footage of the Gaza hospital and claimed that there was no major damage to the hospital structure after the explosion, proving that it was not a targetted attack but a misfired one.
Gaza hospital explosion: Here's what Israel claims

1. The IDF said at 6.15pm, a barrage of rockets was fired by Hamas at Israel. At 6.59pm, a barrage of 10 rockets were fired by Islamic Jihad from a nearby cemetery. The explosion at the Gaza hospital also took place at 6.59pm.

2. "According to our intelligence, Hamas checked the reports, understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired — and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened. They went as far as inflating the number of casualties," the IDF said.

3. The Islamic Jihad rocket launch failed and they fell on the hospital, it claimed.

4. Israel said there was no fire by land, sea or air that hit the hospital.

5. IDF claimed their radar tracked rockets fired by terrorists from within Gaza at the time of the explosion. The rockets were fired in close proximity to the hospital.

6. Israel claimed it has "communication between terrorists about the rocket misfiring".

7. An incident like this is not uncommon, the IDF said adding that rockers fired at Israel sometimes fall inside Gaza. "During this war, we have counted approximately 450 rockets that misfired and fell inside Gaza. Palestinian civilians pay the price," it said.

Alleged conversation between two terrorists that Israel presented

"I'm telling you this is the first time that we see sound like this falling and so that's why we are saying it belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. They are saying it's from us (Hamas)," one person said, as translated by spokesperson of IDF Daniel Hagari.

"What they are saying, it's from us?" 2nd person said.

"They are saying the shrapnel from the missile is local shrapnel and not like Israeli shrapnel. But God bless, it couldn't have been found another place to explode," the second person said.

