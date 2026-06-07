Israel spied on US negotiators working on Iran plan; espionage threat raised to 'critical' levels: Report

Israeli agencies have increased their surveillance on US negotiators working on a peace deal with Iran, recent US intelligence reports have suggested. A New York Times report has said that Israeli has increased espionage against US officials working on Iran peace plan. (AFP)

Israel has ramped up its efforts to spy on senior US officials, including Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's top negotiator in Iran war; Elbridge A. Colby, Undersecretary of War for Policy; and Michael P. DiMino IV, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War, The New York Times reported.

Though the US and Israel have spied on each other for long and have tolerated the practice, a fact known by the two sides, the report suggested that the counterintelligence threat level posed by Israel has been raised to the highest level in recent weeks.

The Israeli effort to learn about the US positions in talks with Iran has crossed the line, the report said, citing US officials.

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The risk posed by Israeli intelligence over the years was rated as high. In recent weeks, it was increased to 'critical', the topmost level.

The US Defense Department declined to comment on the issue, while a White House official speaking on the condition of anonymity said the account was false.

Israeli spying during Iran war The United States and Israel have been traditional allies: the two sides fighting a 3-month-old war against Iran together, US supporting Israeli occupation of Gaza and the two sides sharing military tactical and operational information.

The increased Israeli spying comes amid Trump negotiating a peace deal to put an end to the war. Through increased spying, the report said, Israel is looking for insights into Trump's strategy and shifting stances on peace talks with Iran.

The development could complicate US efforts to coordinate military planning between its Central Command and Israel, especially if the Pentagon puts a restriction on information-sharing with Tel Aviv.

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The development also comes at a time when Trump's outburst at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is publicly known over Beirut attacks.

Why counterintelligence threat is higher? According to several US officials, Israel has engaged in aggressive intelligence collection operations against both its enemies and its allies for long. The strategy goes the same for the US.

However, the threat level from Israel is higher than any other ally and even more than some enemies. US officials say that military officials serving in Israel or with Israeli counterparts were already aware of the counterintelligence risks.

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There were several incidents pointing towards the same. In 2021, the Israeli intelligence officials were caught planting listening devices at US' Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters. In 2025, officers from Israel’s domestic intelligence agency were found trying to plant a listening device in a Secret Service vehicle, according to NYT.

The counterintelligence incidents increased in around 2024-end as the Joe Biden administration pressed upon Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza. It continued during Trump's second term as Washington weighed options to attack Iran.