Israel strikes Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire: Military
Oct 15, 2023 01:39 PM IST
Additional anti-tank missile fire was carried out toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border.
The Israeli army said it was striking inside Lebanon on Sunday after anti-tank missile fire towards a border community, in the latest incident of cross-border shelling.
"Following the anti-tank missile fire in the area of Shtula, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) struck the origin of the fire with artillery fire," the army said.
“Furthermore, additional anti-tank missile fire was carried out toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border. In response, the IDF is currently striking in Lebanese territory.”
