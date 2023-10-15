News / World News / Israel strikes Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire: Military

Israel strikes Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire: Military

AFP |
Oct 15, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Additional anti-tank missile fire was carried out toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border.

The Israeli army said it was striking inside Lebanon on Sunday after anti-tank missile fire towards a border community, in the latest incident of cross-border shelling.

Smoke rises from Israeli shelling on the outskirts of the Lebanese village of Kfar Chouba, Lebanon.(AP)
"Following the anti-tank missile fire in the area of Shtula, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) struck the origin of the fire with artillery fire," the army said.

“Furthermore, additional anti-tank missile fire was carried out toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border. In response, the IDF is currently striking in Lebanese territory.”

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
