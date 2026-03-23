Israel strikes Lebanon's key Qasmiya bridge, expands ground operation against Hezbollah

The Israeli Forces on Sunday struck the Qasmiya Bridge on the Litani River in southern Lebanon, hours after it warned of bombing the crossing, Al Jazeera reported. The key crossing links Lebanon’s south to the rest of the country. People inspect a crater following an Israeli airstrike that hit the Qasmiyeh Bridge near the coastal city of Tyre, Lebanon. (AP)

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday said that the army had been ordered to destroy more bridges over the Litani river being used by Hezbollah in south Lebanon and to step up the demolition of houses.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I instructed the IDF to immediately destroy all the bridges over the Litani River that are used for terrorist activity, in order to prevent Hezbollah terrorists and weapons from moving south," Katz said in a statement.

Israel claims the crossing was used by Hezbollah Israel's military claimed that it struck the crossing over the Litani River that was "used by Hezbollah terrorists to manoeuvre from north to south of the Litani River in Lebanon,” Reuters reported.

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Three strikes on the bridge near Tyre "caused extensive damage, rendering it unusable". It was later reported that a fourth strike occurred, the report said, citing Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The NNA said the strikes caused "damage to the electricity networks, in addition to serious damage to shops, orchards and parks adjacent to the bridge".

Lebanon President Joseph Aoun also reacted to the attack saying the attacks on the bridge were “an attempt to sever the geographical connection between the southern Litani region and the rest of Lebanese territory”.

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