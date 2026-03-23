Israel strikes Lebanon's key Qasmiya bridge, expands ground operation against Hezbollah
Israel's military claimed that the crossing over the Litani River was used by Hezbollah terrorists to manoeuvre from north to south in Lebanon
The Israeli Forces on Sunday struck the Qasmiya Bridge on the Litani River in southern Lebanon, hours after it warned of bombing the crossing, Al Jazeera reported. The key crossing links Lebanon’s south to the rest of the country.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday said that the army had been ordered to destroy more bridges over the Litani river being used by Hezbollah in south Lebanon and to step up the demolition of houses.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I instructed the IDF to immediately destroy all the bridges over the Litani River that are used for terrorist activity, in order to prevent Hezbollah terrorists and weapons from moving south," Katz said in a statement.
Israel claims the crossing was used by Hezbollah
Israel's military claimed that it struck the crossing over the Litani River that was "used by Hezbollah terrorists to manoeuvre from north to south of the Litani River in Lebanon,” Reuters reported.
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Three strikes on the bridge near Tyre "caused extensive damage, rendering it unusable". It was later reported that a fourth strike occurred, the report said, citing Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).
The NNA said the strikes caused "damage to the electricity networks, in addition to serious damage to shops, orchards and parks adjacent to the bridge".
Lebanon President Joseph Aoun also reacted to the attack saying the attacks on the bridge were “an attempt to sever the geographical connection between the southern Litani region and the rest of Lebanese territory”.
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Israel vows to expand ground operations
Meanwhile, later on Sunday, an Israeli military spokesperson said that they will expand the ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun... This is a prolonged operation," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement.
"We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan," he added.
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Significance of Qasmiyeh bridge
The Qasmiyeh Bridge is one of the most strategically important crossings in southern Lebanon. It connects areas north of the Litani River with the south towards Tyre and Naqoura.
Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli-US strike.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkansha Purohit
Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.Read More