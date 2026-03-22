‘Israel is fighting for you all’: Netanyahu urges global action as he visits missile strike site in Arad

“I am here in Arad, no one was killed,” Netanyahu said. He pointed to the damage around him and highlighted the narrow window residents had to seek safety. “If you are in the protected spaces, you are protected,” he said, urging people to act immediately when sirens sound.

After two Iranian missiles struck southern Israel overnight, bypassing air defences and causing widespread damage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the impact site in Arad on Sunday.

Appealing to international leaders, Netanyahu added, “What are you waiting for? Israel is fighting not only for itself, but for all of you.”

He further criticised Iran’s actions and said, “Iran has proven… that it is the enemy of civilization and a danger to the free world," accusing it of targeting civilians and attempting to pressure global powers.

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Parts of the apartment block were destroyed, and at least eight buildings in the area were damaged. Emergency teams moved through the debris, carrying out search and rescue operations floor by floor, news agency Reuters reported.

Visuals from the scene showed flames engulfing the upper levels of a residential building shortly after the strike.

In Arad alone, 31 people were hospitalised, including 18 children. At least nine of them were reported to be in serious condition, while many others sustained minor injuries. In nearby Dimona, which was also hit, five people were taken to hospital, including a 12-year-old boy in serious condition.

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Israeli authorities said the missiles used were conventional ballistic weapons.

The attack has intensified concerns in areas close to key installations. Both Arad and Dimona are located near sensitive sites, including a nuclear reactor and major military bases such as Nevatim Air Base.

For residents, the incident unfolded in a familiar pattern, alerts on mobile phones followed by air raid sirens, leaving only minutes to seek shelter.

Israel has faced sustained missile fire since joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Reportedly, at least 20 civilians have been killed in Israel and the Palestinian territories during this period, alongside fresh injuries reported from ongoing attacks.

While Israel has accused Iran of targeting civilian areas, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have maintained that their strikes are aimed at military and security-related sites in response to Israeli actions.

(With inputs from Reuters)