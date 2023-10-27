Israel strikes three Hamas operatives; EU urges break in war to channel aid. Top updates

The war between Israel and the Hamas militant group entered its 21st day after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people. According to the latest data, over 8,000 people have been killed from both sides in the war so far, while thousands have been displaced. Reportedly, even greater loss of life could come if Israel launches a ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas - which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Here are the latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war:

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday said its fighter jets struck three senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. “IDF fighter jets struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. The battalion's operatives played a significant role in the invasion and murderous attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the IDF said on X, formerly known as Twitter. EU leaders have called for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”. According to aid groups, since the conflict began, only 74 trucks of food, water and medicine have been permitted to enter Gaza which is home to 2.4 million people. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference on Thursday said that there was a “strong call from the leaders that Hamas must immediately release all hostages without any preconditions." “Hamas is already bringing harm to the Palestinian people. Hamas has provoked a humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” she said. The United Nations has warned that "nowhere is safe" in Gaza as Israel stepped up its bombardments in preparation for a ground offensive. “Israel's advance warnings make no difference…People are left with nothing but impossible choices. Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynne Hastings said as quoted by AFP. The Israeli troops and tanks on Thursday night briefly raided northern Gaza, engaging with Hamas fighters and targeting anti-tank weapons in order to “prepare the battlefield” before an expected ground invasion. A missile launched as part of fighting between Hamas militants and Israel struck an Egyptian resort town about 220 km (135 miles) from the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, injuring six people. The missile reportedly hit a medical facility in Taba. The war's surging death toll is by far the highest since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the coastal enclave in 2005. US has deployed around 900 troops to the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said, reported ANI citing CNN. According to Ryder, the troops include Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery from Fort Bliss Texas, Patriot batteries from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Patriot and Avenger batteries from Fort Liberty, North Carolina. Meanwhile, two US fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria on Friday in retaliation for attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed militia as concerns grew that the Israel-Hamas conflict may spread in the Middle East. The US strike came a day after President Joe Biden warned Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against the strikes on US troops.

Israel-Hamas war enters its 21st day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON