Israeli fighter jets strike 3 senior Hamas operatives in Daraj Tuffah battalion: IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday said its fighter jets struck three senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. The IDF said the battalion's operatives played a significant part in Hamas's attack on Israel. IDF tanks ready for land offensive in Gaza against Hamas terrorists.

A post on the official handle of the Israel Defence Forces on X stated, "IDF fighter jets struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. The battalion's operatives played a significant role in the invasion and murderous attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organisation."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Forces said the Hamas operatives were eliminated under the precise intelligence guidance of the Israel Security Agency Shin Bet.

"The IDF, under the precise intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and the Amman, eliminated the commander of the Darj Tafah battalion of the terrorist organization Hamas, Rafat Abbas, his deputy, Ebrahim Jedeva, and the commander of combat and administrative assistance, Tarek Maruf, using fighter jets. All three are terrorists. Veterans of the organization who participated in previous campaigns against Israel," the Israeli Air Force posted from its official handle on X

"The Darj Tafah Battalion is a battalion in the Gaza City Brigade, which is considered the most significant brigade of the terrorist organization Hamas. The battalion's terrorists took a significant part in the murderous massacre on October 7," the Israeli Air Force added in its post.

On Thursday, the IDF said the deputy head of Hamas's intelligence directorate, Shadi Barud, had been killed in an aerial strike.

According to IDF, he was involved in the planning of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

The IDF posted from its X handle, "Shadi Barud, Deputy Head of Hamas' Intelligence Directorate has been eliminated by an IDF aerial strike. He took part in the planning of the October 7 massacre and countless other deadly attacks carried out against Israelis. We will continue to strike and eliminate Hamas leaders and operatives responsible for the barbaric attacks."

Meanwhile, a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip has landed near a highway near Rehovot in central Israel, setting fire to a utility pole. Reports of widespread power outages in the area have emerged.

According to medics, no physical injuries have been caused, The Times of Israel reported.

On Thursday, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the Israel Defence Forces will continue ground raids into Gaza in the coming days to prepare for the next stages in the ongoing conflict against Hamas, according to CNN.

Hagari noted that the aim of Israel's ground operations is to kill Hamas terrorists, lay the foundations for an all-out invasion and neutralise explosive devices and reconnaissance posts, CNN reported.

His remarks come after the IDF conducted a "targeted raid" overnight in northern Gaza using tanks.

He said the IDF continues to conduct strikes against Gaza from air and sea, and is focusing on killing senior Hamas commanders and the infrastructure of Hamas.

