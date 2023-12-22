close_game
Israel to keep inspecting Gaza aid after UN vote

Israel to keep inspecting Gaza aid after UN vote

AFP
Dec 22, 2023



Israel will continue to inspect humanitarian assistance to the war-torn Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday, after a UN Security Council vote demanding aid deliveries at scale.

Residents of the refugee camp of Bureij arrive in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip (AFP)
Residents of the refugee camp of Bureij arrive in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip (AFP)

"Israel will continue to inspect, for security reasons, all humanitarian assistance to Gaza," Cohen said in a statement.

