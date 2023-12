Israel to keep inspecting Gaza aid after UN vote

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Israel will continue to inspect, for security reasons, all humanitarian assistance to Gaza," Cohen said in a statement.

Israel will continue to inspect humanitarian assistance to the war-torn Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday, after a UN Security Council vote demanding aid deliveries at scale.

