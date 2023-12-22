Israel to keep inspecting Gaza aid after UN vote
AFP |
Dec 22, 2023 11:42 PM IST
Israel will continue to inspect humanitarian assistance to the war-torn Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday, after a UN Security Council vote demanding aid deliveries at scale.
"Israel will continue to inspect, for security reasons, all humanitarian assistance to Gaza," Cohen said in a statement.
