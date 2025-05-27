Israel, US deny reports of ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end Gaza war

Israel and the United States have denied reports of a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza. This confirmation from American officials comes a day after the Palestinian militant group reportedly agreed to the framework proposed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff. Palestinians inspect the damage at school used as a shelter by displaced residents that was hit by Israeli military strike and killed at least 36 people, in Gaza City, on Monday, May 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP05_26_2025_000199B)(AP)

As per a report by Reuters, Trump's special envoy himself has dismissed the claims of Hamas accepting the US' proposal. The US envoy added that what he had seen was "completely unacceptable" and the proposal discussed was not the one presented by him.

Israeli officials also denied that the proposal supposedly accepted by Hamas was from the US. Reuters quoted Israeli officials as saying that "no responsible government could accept it."

Palestinian sources told news agencies on Monday that Hamas had agreed to the proposal presented by the US and Steve Witkoff.

"The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source said.

However, Witkoff's proposal called for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 living captives in Gaza over two stages. During this, Israel and Hamas would then negotiate towards a permanent end to the war, the entry of humanitarian aid and withdrawal of Israeli troops from the war-torn strip.

War in Gaza rages on

As ceasefire talks stall, the war continues to rage across Gaza Strip. Israel's latest attack on a UN school turned shelter killed at least 36 Palestinians, the majority of them being women and children.

Videos of the incident showed children in the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi school running for safety amid the blaze. Local reports add that the majority of the people seeking shelter in the school were burned alive.

However, Israel dismissed the reports of civilians being killed and stated that it targeted "key terrorists who were operating within a Hamas and Islamic Jihad command and control centre embedded in the area.'