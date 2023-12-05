Most intense day of fighting since war began: Israeli forces storm Khan Younis

Israeli forces have been engaged in the heaviest day of fighting since the start of their invasion of Gaza, a senior commander said. "We are in the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation," the commander of the Israeli Defence Forces Southern Command General Yaron Finkelman said as per news agency Reuters. Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli artillery unit operates at the border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Reuters)

"We are in the heart of Jabalia, in the heart of Shejaiya (in northern Gaza), and now also in the heart of Khan Yunis," he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This come as the UN warned of an "even more hellish scenario" as intense fighting pushed civilians into the besieged territory as Israel launched its ground invasion in Gaza's north to destroy Hamas and free hostages taken in October 7 attacks. The Israel's army said it had moved south as it targets "Hamas strongholds throughout the Gaza Strip". Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, news agency AFP reported.

The Israeli army said it was taking "aggressive" action against Palestinian militants in Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city. International aid organisations warned that civilians in the Gaza Strip are running out of places to flee to.

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go," said Lynn Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, adding, “If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond.”

Ambulances, trucks and other vehicles delivered more bloodied, dust-covered casualties to Khan Yunis's Nasser hospital, including children. The International Committee of the Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said that she saw horrors that were hard to describe.

"What shocked me the most were the children with atrocious injuries and at the same time having lost their parents with no one looking after them," she said. An estimated 1.8 million people are displaced in Gaza- roughly three-quarters of the population, according to UN figures.