Israel ‘winning’ war in Gaza, but ‘losing’ lobby in public relations, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that Israel's lobby is "hurt" in the world of public relations, even if it may be winning the war in Gaza. US President Donald Trump said that there was a time when one couldn't "speak badly (about Israel), if you wanted to be a politician".(Reuters)

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Trump expressed "surprise" over Israel losing control of Congress. "If you go back 20 years, I will tell you, Israel had the strongest lobby in the Congress of anything or body I've ever seen," he said.

Trump said that there was a time when one couldn't "speak badly (about Israel), if you wanted to be a politician".

He noted how Israel had "total control over Congress" back in the day, around 15 years ago, and now they don't. "I'm a little surprised to see that," the President added.

ALSO READ | Trump to lead White House meeting on ending Gaza war

Trump recalled the October 7 attack that Hamas carried out on Israel in a surprise move and called it a "truly horrible day".

He emphasised that Israel has to "get that war over with", adding that it is hurting Jerusalem.

"They may be winning the war, but they're not winning the world of public relations, and it is hurting them. But Israel was the strongest lobby 15 years ago that there has ever been, and now it's been hurt, especially in Congress," Trump told the Daily Caller.

However, the US President also mentioned how he has "good support" from Israel, calling the country "amazing".

He claimed that nobody has done more for Israel than he has, including the recently concluded conflict with Iran. "We, that plane, wiped them (Iran) out like nobody ever saw before," Trump added.

The US had carried out airstrikes on major Iranian nuclear facilities during Iran's 12-day conflict with Israel.

Israel's 'diminishing' reputation

British foreign secretary David Lammy on Monday expressed "outrage" over Israel not allowing enough aid to enter Gaza. He announced 15 million pounds ($20 million) more for medical assistance for Gaza and the region.

He added that British officials are working to get critically sick and injured children out of Gaza to help them receive specialist treatment at hospitals in the UK.

“This is not a natural disaster, it’s a manmade famine in the 21st century,” he said, and added that he is "outraged by the Israeli government’s refusal to allow in sufficient aid".

He said that Israel's reputation is "diminishing in the eyes of young people across the globe who look at this with horror".

Lammy further said that a "massive humanitarian response" was needed to prevent more Palestinians from dying and starving after the UN warned that Gaza Strip's largest city is in the grips of famine.

Meanwhile, Egypt condemned Israel's move to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip and its insistence on breaking international law despite global calls for ending the war.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release that Israel's failure to respond to the deal suggested by Egypt and Qatar exposes the country's opposition to de-escalation and the ongoing efforts to ensure peace in the region.

(with inputs from agencies)