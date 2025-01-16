Israel-Hamas Gaza ceasefire: How Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama, other world leaders reacted

As Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire deal to put a stop to a 15-month long war, the world leaders were thrilled over the decision, welcoming the long–overdue relief to the war, which saw thousands die, mostly on Gaza’s side. Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.(AP)

Qatar, one of the chief negotiators between Hamas and Israel, and the US announced the ceasefire deal on late Wednesday night. However, it needed work on final details, said Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ceasefire deal will take effect from Sunday, January 19, said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

The war erupted on October 7, 2023, when some Hamas fighters stormed Israel, catching it unawares and killed 1,210 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people hostage. Israel, in response, has since killed 46,707 people in multiple strikes, according to the Gaza health ministry’s tally.

Here’s how world leaders reacted to ceasefire deal

Biden vs Trump on ceasefire deal credit

In his first address after the announcement of the ceasefire deal, US President Joe Biden said he was “thrilled” over the agreement and did not forget to share credit with US President-elect Donald Trump for the achievement. Biden said his administration worked with the upcoming Donald Trump’s as “one team” to reach the agreement and hailed the "dogged and painstaking" US diplomacy.

Biden also said that the final agreement reached between Hamas and Israel mostly mimicked the proposal he made in May last year.

Trump, however, was in no mood to share his glory and quickly claimed credit for the deal. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House,” he added.

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama called the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas a "good news" for "the families of the hostages taken on October 7th" and for "the Palestinian civilians who have suffered for more than a year."

He also said that the deal can't help ease the pain of those who have lost their families and friends to the war and that it also doesn't help the bigger ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which would need more work.

"It’s important to recognize that no deal – including this one – can ease the pain of those who have lost loved ones, or resolve the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. That work will be much harder, and take much longer. But it will put a stop to the bloodshed, allow people to return to their homes, and get much-needed aid to more than a million desperate, hungry people. That’s something we should all support," he said in a post on X.

Obama also expressed his gratitude for Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for their efforts to reach the agreement. "I’m grateful to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and all the leaders and diplomatic teams from around the world who have worked so hard to get this done," he said.

Egypt

Egyptian Prime Minister Abdelfattah Elsisi, another key negotiator between Hamas and Israel, along with Qatar and the US, welcomed the agreement and stressed upon the urgency of accelerating aid to the war-hit Gaza, which has been in ruins for months now.

In a post on X, Sisi said, “With this agreement, I stress the importance of accelerating the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, to confront the current catastrophic humanitarian situation, without any obstacles, until sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution, and so that the region can enjoy stability, security and development in a world that is large enough for everyone.

Egypt will always remain faithful to its covenant, a supporter of just peace, a loyal partner in achieving it, and a defender of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

United Kingdom

In a statement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, blamed the “brutal terrorists of Hamas” for triggering the war and committing the “deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023.”

"For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.

"And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people - grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state," he said in the statement.

United Nations

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres commended the negotiators for brokering the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Hamas and Israel and called on them to fully implement the deal.

“Our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict. I call on all to facilitate the rapid, unhindered & safe humanitarian relief for all civilians in need. From our side, we will do whatever is humanly possible, aware of the serious challenges that we will be facing,” he said in a post on X.

European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement and said that it “brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long.”

“Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict,” she said in a post on X.

Italy

The office of the Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said that the ceasefire provides the opportunity to supply much needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a Reuters report.

"Italy is ready to play its part, together with its European and international partners, for the stabilisation and reconstruction of Gaza and to permanently consolidate the cessation of hostilities, also with a view to relaunching a political process towards a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, based on the two-state solution, with Israel and a State of Palestine living side by side in peace and security, within mutually recognised borders," the statement read.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a staunch supporter of Gaza, has welcomed the ceasefire and hopes that it will bring peace and stability to the middle-east.

He also saluted the “brave sons of Gaza” for defending their homeland against “Israel's unlawful and inhumane attacks.”

“As Turkey, we have never left our Palestinian brothers alone for a moment in their struggle against oppression and tyranny. God willing, we will continue to stand by the people of Gaza and use all our resources to help Gaza heal its wounds and get back on its feet,” he said in a post on X.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the agreement will bring relief to Palestinians and the Israeli hostages and their families after “fifteen months of unjustifiable ordeal.”

“The agreement must be respected. The hostages freed. The Gazans rescued. A political solution must come,” he said.

World Health Organisation

“Peace is the best medicine!” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation while reacting to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

He said that the ceasefire agreement was “encouraging” and that Gaza remains in desperate need of medical assistance.

“The #Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is welcome and encouraging. Too many lives have been lost and too many families have suffered. We hope all parties will respect the deal and work towards lasting peace. Health needs in Gaza remain enormous. @WHO is ready to scale up its support, alongside partners,” he said in a post on X.