China 'shocked by and strongly condemns' Gaza hospital strike

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday it was "shocked by and strongly condemns" a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds, calling for an "immediate ceasefire". Israel-Hamas War: A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp Gaza Strip.(AP)

"China is shocked by and strongly condemns the heavy casualties caused by the attack on a Gaza hospital," Beijing's foreign ministry said, adding: "China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war".

