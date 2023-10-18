News / World News / China 'shocked by and strongly condemns' Gaza hospital strike

China 'shocked by and strongly condemns' Gaza hospital strike

AFP |
Oct 18, 2023 05:51 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Beijing's foreign ministry said, "China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war".

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday it was "shocked by and strongly condemns" a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds, calling for an "immediate ceasefire".

Israel-Hamas War: A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp Gaza Strip.(AP)
"China is shocked by and strongly condemns the heavy casualties caused by the attack on a Gaza hospital," Beijing's foreign ministry said, adding: "China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war".

