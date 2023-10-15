'It's too scary to stay': Israeli border town evacuates amid Gaza war

Shmirit Edri gave birth just three days ago, but she left hospital to get on an evacuation bus on Sunday to leave southern Israel's Sderot -- one of the sites targeted by Hamas gunmen in their deadly October 7 attack. Israel-Hamas War: Israelis wait to board a bus as they are evacuated from the southern Israeli city of Sderot to safer areas in the state of Israel.(AFP)

Edri's infant, born prematurely, is still with her husband at the hospital in Ashkelon city, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Sderot.

"I am taking our three other children to the south to safety. I'll come back to the hospital and we'll take turns," she told AFP.

Located just about a kilometre (less than a mile) from the Gaza Strip, Sderot, with a population of 30,000, has for years been targeted by rockets fired from the territory ruled by Hamas Islamists.

Inhabitants are no stranger to evacuation orders, having already had to clear out during previous wars against Hamas.

But the fear is palpable after the attack last week, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Israeli forces have responded with heavy bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza, where authorities say at least 2,450 people have been killed.

Ahead of a looming Israeli ground offensive in Gaza to "destroy" Hamas, classified by the United States and the European Union as a terrorist group, Sderot's city authorities have urged residents to evacuate.

Mordechai Barsheshet, 57, said he finally agreed to leave after having tried to "resist" for a week.

"It's too scary to stay. The days and nights are the same -- the rockets, the explosions," he said. "We sleep an hour, we hide in the shelter, we can't take a shower or shave."

‘Tears, fears’

On Sunday morning, Sderot's streets were mostly deserted, save for a few patrolling police officers.

Windows shattered by bullets, damaged electricity poles, burnt-out vehicles on the streets still bear witness to the October 7 attack.

At a house recently hit by a rocket, food remains were splattered all over the kitchen.

Residents have grown accustomed to an ongoing soundtrack of ground-shaking booms as Israel hammers Gaza, as well as wailing sirens when rockets fly back from the Strip.

City authorities arranged for three buses to leave from a school at the centre of Sderot on Sunday, each taking 50 passengers.

But even their journey out isn't without risk -- the main road they'd be travelling is under constant threat of rockets fired by Hamas.

If all goes well, they'll be brought to the Jerusalem, Tel Aviv or the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

Many took only small luggages with them, hoping that they would be able to return home soon.

Around half of Sderot's inhabitants have already fled in the last days, according to Israeli media reports.

"We're going to Eilat. We'll come back as soon as we can, Sderot is our home," said Helen Afteker, 50, before boarding one of the buses.

“It's tough, it's tears, fears at every alert. We have to go, it's better for the children,”

