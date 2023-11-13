close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu hints at possible deal to free hostages; sends fuel to Gaza hospital

Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu hints at possible deal to free hostages; sends fuel to Gaza hospital

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 13, 2023 07:58 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war: Over 10,000 people, including children have been killed in the on-going war so far.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hinted towards a possible deal to free hostages held by the Hamas group in Gaza, however, did not provide any details for fear of scuttling the potential plan. “I think the less I say about it, the more I'll increase the chances that it materializes,” he said while speaking to NBC. Netanyahu added, “We heard that there was an impending deal of this kind or of that kind and then we learned that it was all hokum. But the minute we started the ground operation, that began to change.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

CHECK ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR LIVE UPDATES

The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified over the past few weeks. Israel has been launching massive retaliatory assaults against Gaza's Hamas rulers after its fighters carried out an attack on October 7 in which at least 1,400 people were killed. According to the health ministry in Gaza, over 10,000 Palestinians including children have been killed in the Israeli strikes so far.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

  1. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said their troops delivered 300 litres of fuel to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza for urgent medical purposes, however, the Hamas declined the offer. “Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 litres of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry has been warning for weeks that its hospitals are running out of fuel. If so, why would they prevent the hospital from receiving it?” the IDF wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
  2. However, Hamas denied that it had refused the fuel from Israel. The offer belittles the pain and suffering of the patients who are trapped inside without water, food, or electricity. This quantity is not enough to operate hospital generators for more than thirty minutes," Hamas said in a statement.
  3. After losing contact for a brief period of time, the World Health Organization (WHO) managed to restore communication with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday. "Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he said.
  4. According to Gaza's minister of health Mai al-Kaila, the Al-Shifa hospital is struggling to bury the remains of at least 100 people who were killed in recent days following relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged enclave, reported Al Jazeera citing Wafa news agency.
  5. Attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah group wounded seven Israeli troops and 10 other people, Israel's military and rescue services said.
  6. Israel PM on Sunday met with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas) at the Kirya (IDF headquarters) in Tel Aviv. During the meeting, the delegation presented Netanyahu with two declarations supporting Israel and its right to defend itself and to defeat Hamas - one declaration by the Senate and one by the House of Representatives.
  7. US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani about developments in Gaza and "urgent ongoing efforts" to secure the release of hostages being held by the Hamas.
  8. Meanwhile, more than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, marched peacefully on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out