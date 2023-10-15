Renewed water supply to south Gaza agreed with Joe Biden: Israeli minister

Israel's Energy Minister said on Sunday that a decision to renew water supplies to parts of southern Gaza was agreed on between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden. Israel-Hamas War: A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip.(AFP)

Energy Minister Israel Katz said that the decision to partially renew water supplies was in line with Israeli policy, which is to tighten a blockade on the Hamas-ruled territory.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Israel told him it has turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

"I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza," Sullivan told CNN. Israel had halted the flow of water as part of its siege of the Hamas-ruled territory since the war broke out last weekend.