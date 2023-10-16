News / World News / Russia ready to help end crisis, Vladimir Putin tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Russia ready to help end crisis, Vladimir Putin tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Reuters |
Oct 16, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Monday that Russia was ready to help end the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Kremlin said.

Israel-Hamas War: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(Reuters)

"Vladimir Putin informed (Netanyahu) about the steps Russia is taking to help normalize the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin said.

Earlier on Monday Putin discussed the crisis with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority and said any form of violence against civilians was unacceptable, the Kremlin said.

