Israeli govt abolishes travel quotas, issues new rules for airport amid Covid-19 pandemic
The Israeli government on Saturday has cancelled the daily limit of 3,000 passengers entering the country while approving the new regulations on arrivals and departures from Ben-Gurion Airport starting Saturday during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Starting Saturday at midnight there are no longer restrictions on the number of people allowed to enter the country while discontinuing the entry quotas system, the Jerusalem Post reported.
As per the new norms flights will be determined on the basis of the airport's capacity to receive them while holding Covid-19 tests for incoming passengers and maintaining social distancing while ending the regular checking of passengers temperature while entering the terminal and before boarding.
The major significant aspect of the new forms underscores that Israelis departing the country do not have to submit a request to a special committee to be approved.
The new guidelines will be followed till March 28, as per the reports, states Jerusalem Post
The Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt also reopened at midnight and Israelis wishing to go on vacation in the Sinai should be able to do so
However, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen agreed that a few days are needed to ensure the crossing will function in a safe manner in accordance with the same Covid-19 health guidelines used at the airport, the Jerusalem Post reported.
UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'
Biden urged to defend voting rights as Republicans pursue new limits
- Republican state lawmakers are considering bills that would restrict access to the ballot, including by curtailing or eliminating mail-in and early voting, and imposing new ID requirements.
German Covid case rate hits 2 month high with leaders set to meet
Chinese health officials urge unhurried public to get vaccinated against Covid
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan
- Austin’s stop in Afghanistan marks his first return to a US warzone in the Middle East since taking the Pentagon post.
Israeli govt abolishes travel quotas, issues new rules for airport amid Covid-19
After Saturday's earthquake, Japanese govt warns of tsunami in coastal areas
Pakistan may extend closure of educational institutions due to surge in cases
France passes security law allowing off-duty police officers to carry weapons
Largest asteroid of 2021 to pass by Earth today at 124,000 kmph | 10 points
- The reason behind the unusually speedy close approach is the asteroid’s highly inclined and elongated orbit around the Sun, according to Nasa.
'No choice': Fleeing coup, Myanmar police refugees in India seek asylum
- One Indian village has given shelter to 34 police personnel and one firefighter who crossed into India over the last two weeks.