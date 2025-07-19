Israeli military intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Israeli military said late on Friday that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded in several areas across Israel. The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes.(Reuters file)

Houthis have repeatedly said that their attacks are an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel's military assault since late 2023 has killed more than 58,000 people, Gaza authorities say.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.