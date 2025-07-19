Search
Israeli military intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 01:44 am IST

Most of the missiles and drones launched were intercepted or missed their targets, prompting Israel to launch multiple retaliatory strikes.

Israeli military said late on Friday that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded in several areas across Israel.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes.
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes.

Houthis have repeatedly said that their attacks are an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel's military assault since late 2023 has killed more than 58,000 people, Gaza authorities say.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

