close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israeli reserve soldiers find 1,500-year-old Byzantine lamp near Gaza border

Israeli reserve soldiers find 1,500-year-old Byzantine lamp near Gaza border

ByHT News Desk
Dec 27, 2023 06:24 AM IST

IDF reserve soldiers find a 1,500-year-old Byzantine lamp near Gaza during the conflict with Hamas; hand it to archaeologists.

Israeli reserve soldiers from the 282nd Artillery Regiment discovered a well-preserved, 1,500-year-old Byzantine-era oil lamp near the Gaza border during their recent call-up for the war on Hamas.

A small, well-preserved Byzantine oil lamp found near Gaza border.(Israel Antiquities Authority / Sarah Tal)
A small, well-preserved Byzantine oil lamp found near Gaza border.(Israel Antiquities Authority / Sarah Tal)

Netanel Melchior and Alon Segev stumbled upon the artifact in a staging area inside Israeli territory, according to local media reports. Intrigued by its round shape and mud-covered exterior, Melchior cleaned it and, realizing its significance, shared an image on social media.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Recognizing the unique find, the soldiers decided to turn it over to experts, handing it to Sarah Tal, an Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) archaeologist.

"During one of our wanderings in the field, I came across pottery lying upside down, and its round shape attracted me," Melchior said. "It was covered in mud, I cleaned it and after I realised what it was about, I called the Antiquities Authority."

The IAA confirmed the artifact as a "sandal candle" from the Byzantine period, likely dating back to the 5th or 6th century CE.

Under Israeli law, any man-made object predating 1700 must be surrendered to the IAA within 15 days. The IAA and IDF cooperate to preserve historical and archaeological findings, with IAA Director-General Eli Escusido expressing gratitude for the soldiers' vigilance and civic responsibility.

"The war often exposes us to extraordinary situations, even on the archaeological front. The land of Israel, particularly this surrounding region, holds a rich history and ancient treasures," said Eli Eskosido, director of the Antiquities Authority.

"In the event of finding an ancient relic, it is crucial to notify the inspectors so that researchers can gather as much information as possible about the site and its historical significance," he emphasised.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out