Israeli reservist rams vehicle into Palestinian man praying on road, video goes viral

An Israeli reservist soldier rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man who was praying on the side of the road in the West Bank on Thursday. The soldier had earlier fired shots in the area, news agency Reuters reported, citing the Israeli military. The Israeli military said the reservist acted "in severe violation of his authority" and his weapon had been confiscated. (Reuters)

"Footage was received of an armed individual running over a Palestinian individual," Israeli military was quoted as saying, adding the individual was a reservist and his military service had been terminated.

The military said the reservist acted "in severe violation of his authority" and his weapon had been confiscated, per the report.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and placed under house arrest for five days, The Times of Israel reported.

The victim of the attack later is said to be doing fine as he escaped unhurt from the incident.

A video of the incident was shared on social media which showed the accused running his vehicle over the man praying on the roadside and saying something to him while gesturing with his hands. The man then gets up from the ground as the accused drives away while saying something. The accused is seen in plain clothes with a gun slung over his shoulder.

Trigger warning: Video contains distressing visuals, viewer discretion is advised

In another incident, two people were killed in an alleged stabbing and car ramming attack in northern Israel on Friday by a Palestinian man who was shot and wounded by a civilian at the scene of the crime.

Police said that preliminary investigation suggests the incident was a “rolling terror attack”. They added that the attack began in the city of Beit Shean in Israel “where a pedestrian was run over”, according to an AFP news agency report.

Most violent year on record

As per the data of the United Nations, 2025 ​was one of the most violent on record for Israeli civilian attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. More than 750 people were injured in such attacks, Reuters reported, quoting UN data.

The report further said that more than a thousand Palestinians were killed in the West Bank between October 7, 2023 and October 17, 2025, mostly in operations by security forces and some by settler violence.