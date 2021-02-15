Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills six Iran-backed fighters: Reports
Israel fired several missiles early on Monday targeting areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Syria's state news agency reported. An opposition war-monitoring group said the strikes killed six Iran-backed fighters.
The SANA news agency claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, which it said were fired from Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor with a network of activists on the ground, said the strikes hit positions of the Syrian army's Fourth Division in the mountains near the highway that links Damascus with the Lebanese capital of Beirut. It said another strike hit Syrian army positions in Kisweh, just south of Damascus.
The Observatory said that of the six Iran-backed fighters killed, four were near the Damascus-Beirut highway and two in Kisweh. Weapons depots were also struck in both areas, it added.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.
Monday's strike was the first since February 3, when a Syrian military official said Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles at targets in southern Syria, causing only material damage.
Schools at the frontline of Macron's plan to 'fight all forms of separatism'
- Scrubbing France clean of radicals and their breeding grounds is a priority cause of President Emmanuel Macron. Dragnet raids unleashed against private Muslim schools have become the underside of the presidential priority. In December alone, teams carried out 476 raids and closed 36 establishments.
At Camp David retreat, President Biden hangs out with family
- It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway, and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione.
Donald Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
- Trump has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022. He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted his efforts to overturn the results of the November election.
