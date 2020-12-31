e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / World News / Israeli top court hears case on Netanyahu’s political future

Israeli top court hears case on Netanyahu’s political future

The hearing comes as Netanyahu appears poised to seek immunity from the corruption charges against him, delaying the prospect of a trial until the elections when he hopes to have a parliamentary majority coalition.

world Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:08 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Jerusalem
Netanyahu, who was re-elected leader of the ruling Likud party last week, has long accused judicial and law enforcement officials of trying to drive him from office and has said only the voters can choose who will lead the country.
Netanyahu, who was re-elected leader of the ruling Likud party last week, has long accused judicial and law enforcement officials of trying to drive him from office and has said only the voters can choose who will lead the country.(REUTERS Photo )
         

Israel’s Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear a petition on whether an indicted Member of Parliament can form a new government, a key test case for whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can prolong his political career after elections in March.

If the court decides Netanyahu is ineligible, it could precipitate a constitutional crisis in Israel, and exacerbate the already tenuous ties between the Israeli government and judiciary.

The court is not expected to hand down an immediate ruling and may ask for a full panel of the court to convene on the matter. Either way, it was wading into uncharted territory.

Israeli law requires Cabinet ministers and mayors to resign if indicted, but does not specify so for a sitting Prime Minister. There are no restrictions on Netanyahu to run in the March 2 election — the third in less than a year — but good governance groups are appealing on whether he could be tasked with forming a new government if he emerges victorious. Given the shaky legal ground, the court could deem the scenario hypothetical and delay the case until that actually happens.

The hearing comes as Netanyahu appears poised to seek immunity from the corruption charges against him, delaying the prospect of a trial until the elections when he hopes to have a parliamentary majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution.

The request for immunity is likely to languish under the current parliament. Normally, a request for immunity would need to be approved by a parliamentary committee and then submitted to a full vote. But the committee charged with handling such matters doesn’t exist because a government was never formed after September’s election. The attorney general cannot file the indictment until the question of immunity is settled, delaying any court proceedings.

Netanyahu, who was re-elected leader of the ruling Likud party last week, has long accused judicial and law enforcement officials of trying to drive him from office and has said only the voters can choose who will lead the country. His allies have issued stern warnings against what they call an “activist” court overstepping its authority.

Netanyahu has been in power for more than a decade and is Israel’s longest-serving leader. He was indicted last month on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust stemming from three cases of trading political and regulatory favours for positive press coverage and accepting lavish gifts from wealthy supporters.

Netanyahu has dismissed the allegations as an “attempted coup” and has vowed to battle them from the Prime Minister's office. Netanyahu is Israel’s first sitting Prime Minister to be charged with a crime. His predecessor, Ehud Olmert, was forced to resign a decade ago ahead of a corruption indictment that later sent him to prison for 16 months.

tags
top news
Rs 102 lakh crore worth projects to help make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 102 lakh crore worth projects to help make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
FASTag rollout in top gear as NHAI steamrolls teething issues across country
FASTag rollout in top gear as NHAI steamrolls teething issues across country
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news