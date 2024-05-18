Israeli War Cabinet member demands Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit govt
Reuters |
May 18, 2024 11:38 PM IST
In a news conference, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said he wanted the war cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8.
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz demanded on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commit to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict that would include stipulating who might rule the territory after the war with Hamas.
In a news conference, Gantz said he wanted the war cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8. If his expectations are not met, Gantz said, he would withdraw his centrist party from the conservative premier's emergency government.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article