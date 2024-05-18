 Israeli War Cabinet member demands Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit govt | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israeli War Cabinet member demands Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit govt

Reuters |
May 18, 2024 11:38 PM IST

In a news conference, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said he wanted the war cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8.

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz demanded on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commit to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict that would include stipulating who might rule the territory after the war with Hamas.

Israeli army tanks are seen in the central Gaza Strip(AP)
Israeli army tanks are seen in the central Gaza Strip(AP)

In a news conference, Gantz said he wanted the war cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8. If his expectations are not met, Gantz said, he would withdraw his centrist party from the conservative premier's emergency government.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Israeli War Cabinet member demands Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit govt

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On